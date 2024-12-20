Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing an Oshodi market in Woolwich, London, in the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady visited the market and had a quick interview with two men who proudly run the business

Oshodi market is one of the largest markets in the Lagos metropolis, and the foreigners' concept of having a replica in London excited people

A Nigerian lady in the UK, Precious Ubani, has shown netizens an Oshodi market in London, which she visited.

Precious, a content creator, was amazed as she interacted with one of the market's vendors, who vibed with her in Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin.

Two white men run an Oshodi market in the UK. Photo Credit: (@preciousubani_)

Source: Instagram

Precious posted a short clip on Instagram from her visit to the market with the caption:

"Nigerian’s are definitely taking over!!! These guys claim to be from Oshodi and even have their business names as Oshodi Market 😂😂. Love to see it."

The words "Oshodi Market fruit and vegetable" were boldly written at the front of the business area where the two men displayed their wares.

When Precious quizzed one of the vendors if he had visited Oshodi before, he replied:

"No, we haven't been to Oshodi before, but we have our Oshodi branch here.

"Oshodi market, everything cheap. One pound for everything...We do the best offers in the market."

Watch the video here.

Reactions trail Oshodi market in UK

klazzyfashionhouse said:

"I got everything I wanted here including local jollof rice, puff-puff and moin-moin (made with leaf), Naija stew n co."

prince_walz147 said:

"Marketing genius why they succeed. They know the culture and language even if it’s the greetings."

gladysarikaibe said:

"If you never associate with Nigerians, you are still sitting on a long thing."

mr_feezzy20200 said:

"They are creating a wonderful memories right here, been abroad sometimes you wanna feel the touch of home."

bizsuccesscoach_ said:

"They really know their target audience and they are speaking their language to attract them.... Naija to the world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had set up an African grocery store in the UK.

Lagos market in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the UK had visited a Lagos market in London.

The lady was amazed to find many local food ingredients, such as okra and fresh pepper, which she craved from her homeland.

She narrated how eventful and fun-filled her visit was as she immersed herself in the market's vibrant atmosphere, mingling with the friendly vendors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng