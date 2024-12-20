Rapper Vector has shared what he thinks about the trending banner in a Lekki mosque that had 'Jesus Christ is not God' written on it

He spoke about how he witnessed tribal clashes in Lagos and how one of the victims ran for his life with injury on his back

Several netizens complained about how some Muslims attack Christians and they suggested the solution to the issue

Rapper Olanrewaju David Ogunmefun, aka Vector, has shared his take on the banner in front of Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos which had the inscription 'Jesus Christ is not God'.

According to the music star, it is an attempt to trigger religious unrest in Lagos. In another tweet, Vector said that the incident was not new and it is aimed at causing division among the people.

He also recalled a tribal clash he experienced in the past in Lagos where a man's back was cut half open and he was still running with it away from attack.

Vector said he was laughing at those who want to instigate religious violence in the city. Several netizens expressed their displeasure at the banner of the mosque and lamented about how some Muslims behave against Christians.

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that the banner has been taken down from the mosque.

See Vector's tweet below:

See Vector's second tweet below:

See the banner and what it was replaced with below:

Reactions as Vector speaks on mosque banner

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Vector condemns religious unrest instigators in Lagos.

@TheLochious:

"I think this needs to happen so these people can learn and unlearn that they alone don’t have the monopoly of violence. They need to start fearing us Christians."

@oyomesi4:

"Why do Muslims always feel like they have the monopoly of violence?"

@KUTONABAYOMI

"My point all along. The location of that mosque has a lot of Northerners that are not properly lettered. Just a small spark and everything goes up in flames. Let peace reign!"

@ONil9092:

"@Waspapping_ said he will import Islamic teachers to South-West to teach Yoruba on radical Islam. This is the beginning."

@_whoareyounow_:

"They tried tribalism, it failed. This religious unrest, some weyrey will fall for it because of crumbs but it will fail like mad sha."

Nigerians clash online over Lekki mosque banner

Earlier, Legit.ng a controversial banner at the Lekki Central Mosque, declaring "Jesus Christ is not God. He is a Prophet and Messenger of God!" sparked a heated debate online.

Many Christians have criticised the banner's message, calling it blasphemous, while others view it as a provocation unlikely to be tolerated if the roles were reversed.

Nigerian actress Wumi Tuase added to the conversation, expressing her unease about the banner in a widely shared post on her X account.

