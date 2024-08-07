A Nigerian lady said she decided to conduct an online DNA test on MyHeritage to know exactly where she comes from

She has shared the result of the online DNA test, showing she has ancestral background in many countries

The lady said she is from the Yoruba ethnic group in Nigeria but the MyHeritage DNA test shows she was 4.2% Kenyan

A Nigerian lady has shared the result she got after conducting a DNA test on MyHeritage.

The lady wanted to know her ancestry so she took the online DNA test on the MyHeritage website.

The lady said her DNA ancestry result from MyHeritage shows she is 89.8% Nigerian. Photo credit: TikTok/@bukiixo.

In a post she made on TikTok, Buki said she is of the Yoruba ethnic stock.

The DNA ancestry test result rightly showed that Buki was more of a Nigeria than of any other country.

She is 89.8% Nigerian, 4.2% Kenyan and 2.2% Siereleonan. The result also shows that she is 1.6% Baltic and 1.4% South Asian.

Reactions as lady checks her DNA ancestry

@Eke said:

"How long did results take?"

@Emmanuel.O said:

"I’m Nigerian, Yoruba. I came back part Kenyan as well."

@ayomidz said:

"That’s weird. Do you know which side the variation came from?"

@zaiiinab said:

"I’m Sierra Leonean, but I tested a significant amount of Nigeria (22%) and also Baltic and Kenyan. And other things."

@Emmanuel.O said:

"I need an explanation asap."

@orphanadopte said:

"96% Nigerian, 2% Benin and Togo and 2% Nigeria-East Central."

@Christine said:

"Imagine if we were to do this and it would not come back as 100% Nigerian Igbo. I would actually pass away."

@summerReign said:

"I’m scared to do mine. In case it doesn’t come back 99% or more."

@D.V said:

"Surprised there was no Ghana."

