A new mum, @menibhoya, has opened up about why she had her baby in Brazil.

The Nigerian lady said people have been asking her why she chose to deliver a baby in the South American country.

The new mum said hospitals are free in Brazil. Photo Credit: @menibhoya

Taking to TikTok, the new mum gave four reasons. First, she said that hospitals are free in Brazil and that her child would become a citizen by birth.

She added that having a baby in Brazil was less expensive than in other countries. @menibhoya further stated that both parents of the child can get permanent residency.

In her words:

"1. Hospital is free.

"2. My child is a citizen.

"3. Less expensive from other countries.

"4. Both parents can get PR."

The Nigerian lady said she would choose to give birth in Brazil over and over again.

People react to new mum's reasons

nana yaw said:

"Is the free for foreigners? how long does it take for the newborn to get passport? how long does the newborns siblings get their PR."

EghosaMax said:

"Wow. Thanks for the update."

Edmund said:

"😁 This update when I dey gatekeep for myself 😁😁 congrats."

Maepaulistana Niola said:

"One of the best country in the whole world wide. Our country is full with goodies."

GorgeousBeauty04 said:

"One of the strongest passports in the world, even though my baby is a British Citizen."

