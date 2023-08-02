"You Actually Look Like Us": American Woman Celebrates as She Finds Out She's Nigerian, Flaunts Her DNA Result
- A United States (US) citizen has proudly announced on social media that she is a Nigerian by origin
- The lady showed off her DNA test result online as proof of her origin and stirred massive reactions online
- Many people celebrated the lady with heartwarming messages, just as some Nigerians tried to guess the tribe she would originate from
A US citizen, Oliver, caused an uproar online as she revealed that she recently found out about her Nigerian origin.
A DNA test result she shared on TikTok showed she is 52.2% Nigerian, 25.4% Sierra Leonean and 3.0% Massai.
Oliver was overjoyed about her Nigerian origin and rocked local attire and headgear as she made a video with Flavour's song Levels.
Oliver, who is married to a Nigerian man, said knowing where she came from is one of the best feelings in the world.
"Knowing who and where i came from as an African American is one of the best feeling in the world! 52% Nigerian my people," she wrote.
Watch the video below:
Oliver's revelation stirs reactions
user said:
"I think as African-Americans, we dont realize that we are multiethnic. We descend from more than just one tribe /nation."
basictrust said:
"The DNA analysis shows confusion. What's Nigerian %52.2, but West African .08%, are Nigeria and Sierra Leone North Africa? Then N & W Europe %11?"
SaloneTiti_4Tu said:
"You could also find time to visit Sierra Leone with your hubby! Enjoy West Africa and Africa at large."
sweetpedsmd said:
"I felt the same way…I’ve been told I look Igbo. My father def has Igbo features."
Peng Headmaster said:
"Welcome back.... August meeting for the women start next week."
Above@1212 said:
"Do you understand the music , wow you killed the show, welcome Home."
Obinna Unakalamba said:
"You're definitely Igbo. Welcome home my sister."
Eric Ezirim said:
"Mother Africa, Nigeria welcomes you our beautiful Queen."
chizyagu1 said:
"You actually look like us."
classy_inner_g said:
"I have my test too honey not only am I 52.5% Nigerian but my ancestors are Igbo Nigerian."
