A United States (US) citizen has proudly announced on social media that she is a Nigerian by origin

The lady showed off her DNA test result online as proof of her origin and stirred massive reactions online

Many people celebrated the lady with heartwarming messages, just as some Nigerians tried to guess the tribe she would originate from

A US citizen, Oliver, caused an uproar online as she revealed that she recently found out about her Nigerian origin.

A DNA test result she shared on TikTok showed she is 52.2% Nigerian, 25.4% Sierra Leonean and 3.0% Massai.

Oliver says she is of Nigerian descent. Photo Credit: @alinaoliver99

Source: TikTok

Oliver was overjoyed about her Nigerian origin and rocked local attire and headgear as she made a video with Flavour's song Levels.

Oliver, who is married to a Nigerian man, said knowing where she came from is one of the best feelings in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Knowing who and where i came from as an African American is one of the best feeling in the world! 52% Nigerian my people," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Oliver's revelation stirs reactions

user said:

"I think as African-Americans, we dont realize that we are multiethnic. We descend from more than just one tribe /nation."

basictrust said:

"The DNA analysis shows confusion. What's Nigerian %52.2, but West African .08%, are Nigeria and Sierra Leone North Africa? Then N & W Europe %11?"

SaloneTiti_4Tu said:

"You could also find time to visit Sierra Leone with your hubby! Enjoy West Africa and Africa at large."

sweetpedsmd said:

"I felt the same way…I’ve been told I look Igbo. My father def has Igbo features."

Peng Headmaster said:

"Welcome back.... August meeting for the women start next week."

Above@1212 said:

"Do you understand the music , wow you killed the show, welcome Home."

Obinna Unakalamba said:

"You're definitely Igbo. Welcome home my sister."

Eric Ezirim said:

"Mother Africa, Nigeria welcomes you our beautiful Queen."

chizyagu1 said:

"You actually look like us."

classy_inner_g said:

"I have my test too honey not only am I 52.5% Nigerian but my ancestors are Igbo Nigerian."

US lady says she wants a Nigerian man as a companion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US lady had stated that she needs a Nigerian man as a life partner.

The lady's passionate appeal was seen in a video shared by Bala Baba Dihis on Facebook which he captioned, "Nigeria men... She say she get nyash oo. . Make una rush her ooo ."

Like the caption read, the lady flaunted her backside towards the end of the video to drive home her appeal. With a smile on her face, the lady stated that she is looking for a Nigerian man willing to come to the United States and spend his life with her.

Source: Legit.ng