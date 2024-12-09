The NNPCL has started inviting selected candidates for the next phase of its recruitment exercise

The invitation for the interview is for those who passed the CBT recruitment test, which was conducted on Saturday, December 6

NNPC Limited has assured the public that the recruitment exercise will be free and fair, and candidates will be given equal opportunities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has contacted candidates who have progressed to the next stage of the 2024 recruitment process.

This is just a few days after completing the Computer Based Test (CBT) recruitment test held on Saturday, December 6.

Legit.ng had reported that the CBT test took place at various centres across the country, with 45,689 applicants jostling for positions in the oil company.

Mele Kyari, NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), who visited one of the centres Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Centenary Resource Centres in Maitama, Abuja, promised that the recruitment process will be smooth, transparent, fair, and credible.

Candidates get invites for NNPC interview

Tribune Nigeria reports that those who advanced to the next stage have received emails from NNPC.

The company has also contacted candidates who did not make it through.

Part of the message that NNPCL is reportedly sending to candidates reads:

“Thank you for participating in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) stage of the NNPC Limited Recruitment Exercise.

“Following your successful performance in the CBT, we are pleased to inform you that you have been shortlisted to progress to the next stage in our recruitment process – INTERVIEW.

“The interview will be conducted at NNPC Ltd. Corporate Headquarters in Abuja. Details regarding the date, time, and other instructions will be communicated to you in due course. Please ensure you regularly check your email for updates.

“NNPC Limited is committed to a fair, merit-based recruitment process that ensures equal opportunities for all candidates. We value diversity and inclusivity, evaluating each applicant solely on their qualifications, skills, and suitability for the role. Rest assured, everyone is treated with respect and fairness throughout the process.

BluePrint newspaper also reported that qualified candidates were warned that they must meet all requirements.

The email to the candidate added:

“Please note that NNPC Ltd. reserves the right to disqualify you at any stage of the recruitment process if you are discovered not to have met our minimum requirements for employment"

