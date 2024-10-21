A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom is excited as she gets a job that plays over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2million)

She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment

People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her latest achievement.

The lady stated that she used to work as a support worker with little pay.

Nigerian lady in UK gets job that pays over 2k pounds. Photo: @miz.fey

In a video shared by @miz.fey on TikTok, the lady said she used to work for 15 hours daily and had constant back pains with her past job.

She also revealed that she cried daily and was squatting with a lot of people.

New job with over 2k pounds pay

The lady rejoiced when she announced that her new job as an executive assistant paid her over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2 million).

She also revealed that she showcased at her first International fashion show.

She said:

“Keep trusting God and things will get better. Trust me when I say your hardwork will eventually pay off.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s new job

@Franklyndany said:

"No full time worker in the uk earns less than £1k no matter the job."

@AdunniDollar said:

"Congratulations, please if you don’t mind,can you assist on how you got the executive assistant job."

@veronsparkle said:

"Cheering you on to greatness!"

@Gianna said:

"Congratulations. you a testament that focus, dedication and hardworking pays off."

@leola said:

"I tap into your grace. Congratulations."

@Tehmz said:

"Thanks for sharing this. This is my mental state at the moment."

