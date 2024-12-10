A man who got to the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise shared the email he got

In the email, NNPC Limited appreciated the man for participating in the CBT stage and told him it was successful

NNPC shared the decision they made after considering his performance and informed him of the next stage

A Nigerian man, Kingsley Duru, displayed the email NNPC Limited sent him after participating in a test.

He shared the email in reaction to an engineer who encouraged applicants to check their mailbox for an update from the company.

Kingsley, who got to the CBT stage of the recruitment exercise, was informed that his application was successful.

Man invited for interview after writing NNPC 2024 recruitment test

In a tweet by @UTB_kingsleylp, the young man shared the email he received.

A part of the mail from the NNPC Limited read:

"Following your successful performance in the CBT, we are pleased to inform you that you have been shortlisted to progress to the next stage in our recruitment process - INTERVIEW.”

Sharing a screenshot of the mail, the man said:

“I got this by the way.”

Reactions as man moves to interview stage in NNPC 2024 recruitment

@t_odunlami said:

"Congratulations. I wish you success in your interview. Go champ!"

@FadilDairo_ said:

"Congratulations! I wish you success in your upcoming interview. If I may ask, how did you prepare for the aptitude test?"

@gaddafi_gaddafi said:

"Congratulations u will succeed."

Lady gets unexpected mail from NNPC after writing test

In a related story, a lady who reached the CBT stage of the NNPC Limited recruitment exercise shared the unexpected email she received.

In the email, NNPC Limited appreciated the lady's participation in the CBT stage and her interest in joining their team.

The lady expressed gratitude for the experience as NNPC told her their decision after carefully considering her performance in the test.

