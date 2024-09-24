Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to UK Gets Permanent Job After Working Different Shifts
Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to UK Gets Permanent Job After Working Different Shifts

by Victoria Nwahiri
  • A Nigerian lady has shared her experience in the United Kingdom, where she worked multiple shifts before securing a permanent job
  • She shared a touching video of herself working in different places as a cleaner and factory worker in the UK.
  • Many social media users took to the comment section to encourage her and share their experiences.

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom as a dependant has opened up about her work struggles.

She revealed that she worked different shifts in the United Kingdom before securing a permanent job.

Nigerian lady who relocated to UK works different shifts
Nigerian lady who relocated to UK gets permanent job after working different shifts. Photo: omowunmigold3
Source: TikTok

In a touching video shared by omowunmigold3, the lady was seen doing multiple jobs.

The lady did cleaning jobs and also worked in a factory. A part of the video also showed where the lady cried.

However, in a more recent post, she stated that she had now got a permanent job as a senior care assistant.

She shared a video of herself singing and dancing as she shared the announcement on TikTok.

Her earlier video was captioned:

“Life as a UK dependent”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@keeinah1 said:

"It gets better I swear. today I bought some things and I just looked back and smiled."

@Temmy said:

"I can relate with time it's a phase."

@zachsman_gbayi said:

"Well done. I understand the struggle."

@Rehofaith said:

Thank you so much for supporting your husband. It is not easy. You will not die young. Sometimes my wife will be crying and I can only help my petting and caring. School fee is not for the weak.

@Hōlùwatôfunmi said:

"God bless our hustle."

@prettyfunky said:

"Weldone, my darling, God will see you through. It's a phase, and this too shall pass,"

@Adebimpe said:

"Well done sis. You’re amazing. the lord is our strength."

@jaccomole said:

"More blessings my sister."

Nigerian lady relocates to UK, works multiple shifts

In a related story, a Nigerian lady in the UK said she still loved the country despite working various shifts.

The hardworking lady faced the challenges of being a supermarket attendant and traffic warden in the cold.

Nigerians who reacted to her video encouraged her, as some based abroad shared similar experiences.

