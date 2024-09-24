Nigerian Lady Who Relocated to UK Gets Permanent Job After Working Different Shifts
- A Nigerian lady has shared her experience in the United Kingdom, where she worked multiple shifts before securing a permanent job
- She shared a touching video of herself working in different places as a cleaner and factory worker in the UK.
- Many social media users took to the comment section to encourage her and share their experiences.
A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom as a dependant has opened up about her work struggles.
She revealed that she worked different shifts in the United Kingdom before securing a permanent job.
In a touching video shared by omowunmigold3, the lady was seen doing multiple jobs.
The lady did cleaning jobs and also worked in a factory. A part of the video also showed where the lady cried.
However, in a more recent post, she stated that she had now got a permanent job as a senior care assistant.
She shared a video of herself singing and dancing as she shared the announcement on TikTok.
Her earlier video was captioned:
“Life as a UK dependent”
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
@keeinah1 said:
"It gets better I swear. today I bought some things and I just looked back and smiled."
@Temmy said:
"I can relate with time it's a phase."
@zachsman_gbayi said:
"Well done. I understand the struggle."
@Rehofaith said:
Thank you so much for supporting your husband. It is not easy. You will not die young. Sometimes my wife will be crying and I can only help my petting and caring. School fee is not for the weak.
@Hōlùwatôfunmi said:
"God bless our hustle."
@prettyfunky said:
"Weldone, my darling, God will see you through. It's a phase, and this too shall pass,"
@Adebimpe said:
"Well done sis. You’re amazing. the lord is our strength."
@jaccomole said:
"More blessings my sister."
Nigerian lady relocates to UK, works multiple shifts
In a related story, a Nigerian lady in the UK said she still loved the country despite working various shifts.
The hardworking lady faced the challenges of being a supermarket attendant and traffic warden in the cold.
Nigerians who reacted to her video encouraged her, as some based abroad shared similar experiences.
