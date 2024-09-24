A Nigerian lady has shared her experience in the United Kingdom, where she worked multiple shifts before securing a permanent job

She shared a touching video of herself working in different places as a cleaner and factory worker in the UK.

Many social media users took to the comment section to encourage her and share their experiences.

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom as a dependant has opened up about her work struggles.

She revealed that she worked different shifts in the United Kingdom before securing a permanent job.

In a touching video shared by omowunmigold3, the lady was seen doing multiple jobs.

The lady did cleaning jobs and also worked in a factory. A part of the video also showed where the lady cried.

However, in a more recent post, she stated that she had now got a permanent job as a senior care assistant.

She shared a video of herself singing and dancing as she shared the announcement on TikTok.

Her earlier video was captioned:

“Life as a UK dependent”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@keeinah1 said:

"It gets better I swear. today I bought some things and I just looked back and smiled."

@Temmy said:

"I can relate with time it's a phase."

@zachsman_gbayi said:

"Well done. I understand the struggle."

@Rehofaith said:

Thank you so much for supporting your husband. It is not easy. You will not die young. Sometimes my wife will be crying and I can only help my petting and caring. School fee is not for the weak.

@Hōlùwatôfunmi said:

"God bless our hustle."

@prettyfunky said:

"Weldone, my darling, God will see you through. It's a phase, and this too shall pass,"

@Adebimpe said:

"Well done sis. You’re amazing. the lord is our strength."

@jaccomole said:

"More blessings my sister."

