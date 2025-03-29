A lady living in the UK said she bought her car at the cost of £6190 (N12.3 million), but she has sold the car to the dealership

When she went to exchange it for another car, she was offered only £3000 (N5.9 million) by the car dealer

She said she had to pay an extra deposit to clear up her financing and to get a new car after getting rid of the old one

A lady who got a car five months ago has shared the experience she had when she went to exchange it for a new one.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady narrated that she wanted another car other than the one she had been using for five months.

According to her TikTok post, Nurse Kindy said she lives in the UK, where she bought the car at the cost of £6190 (N12.3 million).

When the car clocked five months, she took it to the dealership to have it exchanged for another one.

However, when she got there, she was only offered £3000 (N5.9 million) for the old car.

Kindy said she was surprised because the money could not even get her another car.

Her words:

"So five months ago I got my first car in the UK for £6190. And yesterday, I went to part-exchange the car. And guess how much they offered me for my car? £3000. So the car I got five months ago for £6190 lost 50% of its value in five months. So, now, they took the car for £3000 and I have to pay extra deposit to clear off my finance to get a new car. Then for my insurance, I just called my insurance company to change to a new car. And I just paid a processing fee of £52.29."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares how much she bought her first car in the UK

@Harkintunde said:

"Car finance is a legal scam. Got my Mitsubishi ASX 2015, Automatic, 68k milage for 3200 from Auction."

@Johnson said:

"Don’t let people tell you you don’t need a big car for your first car."

@idhollakeyy said:

"You should have sold the car yourself. Never do a part exchange, the dealership will rip you off."

@Chris Above said:

"Who told you guys you must call your insurance company to change your car why not do it online for free without paying a penny?"

@Ogbeni Peteru Vagabond said:

"All the “I got my first car” I’m seeing in comments is yeye cars. I can’t use any car other than Toyota, Lexus. Na wetin you buy you go sell, simple. Ur vauxhull no go buy my Toyota or Lexus."

Man regrets buying a parcel of land instead of a car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has regretted the fact that he used his money to buy a parcel of land instead of buying a car.

He said at the time he wanted to buy the parcel of land, a 2008 Toyota Corolla Sport car was offered to him at N1 million.

However, he saw a post advertising the same car for N9 million, making him to regret his earlier decision not to buy.

