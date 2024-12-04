In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, a beautiful lady knelt on one knee to propose to her man

The lady was seen kneeling and offering the ring to the man, who received it and happily hugged her.

A lady defied widespread practice and knelt on one knee to propose to her man.

The action was captured in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

Man accepts his girlfriend's proposal. Photo: @tovelo67

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @tovelo67, the lady was seen kneeling with a ring in her hand.

The man covered his face and hesitated before receiving the ring from her.

They both hugged in the viral video.

In the video, the lady said:

“Congratulations to us. He said yes.”

Reactions as lady proposes to her man

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and shared their opinion on the lady's actions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Happiness Iyoha said:

"Infact, she's banished from sisterhood."

@KING said:

"This is how it should be I swear."

@Ice creamy said:

"Na him go wear wedding gown then she go wear suit."

@PEARL said:

"Maybe this is what i should do because this my 12yrs relationship ehnn,we don dey turn siblings oo."

@Voke Love Osiero said:

"Na wetin I dey find like this."

@Long life said:

"Sisterhood go think say na movie but she still alive."

Read related stories on proposals

Lady kneels to accept her man's proposal

In a related story, a lady stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man's marriage proposal.

She knelt before the man to receive her engagement ring in the presence of so many people in a room.

Many social media users who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the engagement.

