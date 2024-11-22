A Chemistry Education graduate of the University of Benin wrote an open letter to her late colleague

The lady also dedicated her certificate to her late friend who impacted her educational journey at UNIBEN

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and reacted to the open letter she wrote to her late friend

A University of Benin graduate penned an open letter to her late colleague, who died before graduation.

The lady who studied Chemistry Education also shared photos from her convocation on X.

UNIBEN graduate writes letter to late friend on convocation day, Photo: @Zaynab_Shindara

Source: Twitter

In the post shared by @Zaynab_Shindara on X, the lady shared a screenshot of the letter she composed to her late colleague, Ujuh Catherine Chinememma.

She recounted how her late friend fought to stay alive before she sadly passed on in 2021.

The letter partly read:

“It's so saddening that we didn't finish this journey together. You struggled and tried to stay alive but God knows what is best. You were such a strong, beautiful and intelligent young lady. You speak so softly and so genuine in your dealings.

“You left me to this struggle in 2021 and I cannot deny missing your impacts in our education journey, you made adapting to Uniben easy for me. I miss you so much and I don't know if I had the chance to tell you how much of a good person you were. I pray that God keeps consoling your parents and siblings."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady remembers late friend on convocation day

@QueenMahmudah said:

"Congratulations my darling zee."

@nooraiinX said:

“Barakallahu feeh. To Catherine."

@Mo_brightt said:

"Congratulations baby."

Read more related stories on Nigerian graduates

Lady buys sign-out shirt for late friend

In a related story, a lady honoured her roommate, who died before their graduation, by paying her final respect in a unique way.

The lady bought a sign-out shirt for her roommate, Ibiere, who died before graduation.

On the day she signed out from school, she signed on the shirt as she prayed for Ibiere to continue to rest in peace.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng