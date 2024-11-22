Global site navigation

Local editions

UNIBEN Graduate Writes Letter to Colleague Who Died Before Graduation, Dedicates Certificate To Her
People

UNIBEN Graduate Writes Letter to Colleague Who Died Before Graduation, Dedicates Certificate To Her

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Chemistry Education graduate of the University of Benin wrote an open letter to her late colleague
  • The lady also dedicated her certificate to her late friend who impacted her educational journey at UNIBEN
  • Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and reacted to the open letter she wrote to her late friend

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

A University of Benin graduate penned an open letter to her late colleague, who died before graduation.

The lady who studied Chemistry Education also shared photos from her convocation on X.

UNIBEN Graduate Writes Letter to Colleague Who Died Before Graduation, Dedicates Certificate To Her
UNIBEN graduate writes letter to late friend on convocation day, Photo: @Zaynab_Shindara
Source: Twitter

In the post shared by @Zaynab_Shindara on X, the lady shared a screenshot of the letter she composed to her late colleague, Ujuh Catherine Chinememma.

She recounted how her late friend fought to stay alive before she sadly passed on in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The letter partly read:

“It's so saddening that we didn't finish this journey together. You struggled and tried to stay alive but God knows what is best. You were such a strong, beautiful and intelligent young lady. You speak so softly and so genuine in your dealings.

Read also

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class, shares lovely photos from convocation day

“You left me to this struggle in 2021 and I cannot deny missing your impacts in our education journey, you made adapting to Uniben easy for me. I miss you so much and I don't know if I had the chance to tell you how much of a good person you were. I pray that God keeps consoling your parents and siblings."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady remembers late friend on convocation day

@QueenMahmudah said:

"Congratulations my darling zee."

@nooraiinX said:

“Barakallahu feeh. To Catherine."

@Mo_brightt said:

"Congratulations baby."

Read more related stories on Nigerian graduates

Lady buys sign-out shirt for late friend

In a related story, a lady honoured her roommate, who died before their graduation, by paying her final respect in a unique way.

Read also

Lady waits for girls taking photos with her car to finish snapping before entering into vehicle

The lady bought a sign-out shirt for her roommate, Ibiere, who died before graduation.

On the day she signed out from school, she signed on the shirt as she prayed for Ibiere to continue to rest in peace.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: