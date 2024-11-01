A lady honoured her roommate who died before their graduation by paying her a final respect in a unique way

The lady bought a sign-out shirt for her roommate named Ibiere, who didn't make it to their graduation

On the day she signed out from school, she signed on the shirt as she prayed for Ibiere to continue to rest in peace

A graduating student honoured her roommate, who did not stay alive to see her final day in school.

The lady, apparently heartbroken, decided to honour her late roommate in a touching way.

Lady honours her roommate. Photo: @odogwu_floupsyy

Source: TikTok

A video on TikTok by @odogwu_floupsyy indicated that the lateroommate'ss name was Ibiere.

In the TikTok video, the lady showcased the shirt with the words:

“Ibiere. We made it.”

The lady stated that she was signing out on behalf of her roommate.

The video was captioned:

“Dedicated to my late roommate 🥹…keep resting IBIERE!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady honours roommate

@eniola25 said:

"Those that lost their friend or roommate in the process and you respected them in the sign out day God bless you and may the decised rest in peace."

@Benita said:

"I’m graduating next year, I’ll not lose any of my coursemates in Jesus name we started together and we will finsh together."

@mhizprecious67 said:

"Rest well , this got me crying."

@_real_mrs said:

"Just crying. May her gentle soul rest in peace my dear."

Read more stories on sign-out day

Man remembers late parents on sign-out day

In a related story, a young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father as he signed out from the university.

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the young man and consoled him for his loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng