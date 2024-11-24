Alleh James, who emerged as the University of Benin's overall best-graduating student, has broken silence

The graduate, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a member of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church

Many who came across the post on Facebook congratulated the man as he shared his place of origin

Alleh James, a petroleum engineering graduate, broke his silence after becoming the best-graduating student at the University of Benin.

He graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98/5.0, the highest the school has ever produced since its inception.

In a Facebook post, he shared photos of himself and his mother, who wore a Chosen apron on convocation day.

He shared his experience as the valedictorian of the ceremony and expressed his gratitude to God, his family, and his friends.

James also appreciated the community where he came from in Edo State.

He said:

“They said history has been made! Yesterday, I walked up the podium as the Valedictorian and Best Graduating Student at the combined 49th/50th Convocation of UNIBEN with a CGPA of 4.98. I’m incredibly grateful to God for the unwavering support of my mentors, friends, family, Igarra Community, Akoko Edo, and Edo State.”

In a chat with Legit.ng, he shared how he felt when he realized he would be the valedictorian at the convocation.

He said:

“To be honest, I never saw it coming. When I received the call from Prof. M.O. Omoigberale, who later became a strong supporter in helping me articulate my thoughts for the speech.

“I was overwhelmed with joy, it felt like a dream. I felt incredibly privileged to represent the hard work, resilience, and dedication demonstrated by my fellow graduands. The entire experience was a profound honor, one I will always cherish.”

Reactions as UNIBEN best-graduating student breaks silence

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Clement Moses said:

"Congratulations my bro you deserve it bro."

Yusuf Ayinde said:

"Congratulations, my Bro. Very well deserved."

Emmanuel Atari said:

"God is good."

