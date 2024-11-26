The best-graduating student of Wesley University, Ifeoluwa Mercy Adeyemi, has opened up about why she didn’t have a boyfriend while schooling

Ifeoluwa emerged as the best-graduating student at Wesley University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.97

The intelligent lady disclosed her age and why she intentionally avoided having a boyfriend as an undergraduate

The best-graduating student of Wesley University, Ifeoluwa Mercy Adeyemi, shared reasons for her academic excellence.

She also opened up on why she didn’t have a boyfriend while in school.

The 19-year-old studied Microbiology at the private university located in Ondo town.

In a report by Vanguard, the young lady said that having a boyfriend would have led to distractions.

Her words:

“Well, I had actually discussed this matter with several other people, and they told me that it depends on your own perspective. But for me, I see it as a distraction because I cannot divide my mind. A boyfriend might be demanding my attention, which would prevent me from putting my total effort into my books.”

Best graduating student of Wesley University shares her motivation

Ifeoluwa noted that her parents were her primary motivation towards academic excellence.

The intelligent lady also gave an insight into what she hoped to venture into after graduation.

She said:

“I want to solve problems in this world, especially in the health sector. And I have to put more effort into understanding this course, Microbiology, because it deals with microorganisms, which are central to diseases and health. So I need to focus on it and make my parents proud.”

