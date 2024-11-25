Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ondo state - A 19-year-old student, Miss Ifeoluwa Adeyemi, has emerged as the best-graduating student in the 2023/2024 academic session at Wesley University, Ondo State.

The teenager graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 in microbiology.

Adeyemi explained that having a boyfriend would have distracted her. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Adeyemi said the desire to make her parents proud was her motivation to come out with a great grade.

According to The Punch, Adeyemi said having a boyfriend would have distracted her during her undergraduate studies.

"But for me, I see it as a distraction because I cannot divide my attention. A boyfriend might demand my time, and I wouldn’t be able to put my full effort into my studies.”

She stated this after the university’s 13th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 23.

The award-winning scholar disclosed that she will pursue a Master’s degree and a PhD.

Adeyemi also revealed her ambition is to be a researcher.

She added that her goal of making a positive impact in the health sector drove her to dedicate herself to microbiology.

“First, I have parents I cannot disappoint. That was always on my mind. Whenever I felt distracted, I reminded myself that my parents were out there, and I needed to make them proud.”

Legit.ng reports that Wesley University, Ondo formally known as Wesley University of Science and Technology was founded by the Methodist Church, Nigeria.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) granted the faith-based university license on 17 May 2007.

UNILORIN’s best-graduating student shares secret behind success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old Mathematics graduate from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Kwara state, was named the institution's best-graduating student, achieving an impressive 4.97 CGPA.

His journey reflects resilience and dedication, marked by years of home-based education from his father after a family setback made formal schooling unaffordable.

Akinsanya shared how his father's determination and early lessons in mathematics shaped his love for the subject and paved the way for his academic success.

Source: Legit.ng