Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, has emerged as the University of Benin's overall best graduating student

Alleh, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a member of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church

Many who came across the post on Facebook congratulated the man and applauded him for her academic achievement

Alleh James, a petroleum engineering graduate, broke a record as he emerged as the best graduating student of the University of Benin.

He graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98/5.0, the highest the school has ever produced since its inception.

Chosen member emerges UNIBEN BGS, his mum wears chosen apron to convocation. Photo: The Lords Chosen Campus Fellowship

The Lord's Chosen Campus Fellowship shared photos of the young man and his mother on Convocation Day, which was held on November 22, 2024.

According to the Facebook post, Alleh is a Lord's Chosen member, and his mother wore the famous Lord's Chosen apron as she mounted the stage with her son.

The photos were captioned:

“GOD OF CHOSEN HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!! Best Graduating Student of the University of Benin is a member of The Lord's Chosen Campus Fellowship, Uniben/UBTH with a CGPA of 4.98/5.0

“Indeed Chosen is first class!! Overall Best graduating student of the university of Benin, is not a little feat to achieve. God of chosen crowned the young man's effort, resilience and determination with ground breaking success. Only God can do this!”

Reactions as chosen member emerges best-graduating student in UNIBEN

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Makuachukwu Okoye said:

"Congratulations beloved! Chosen is first class."

Chijioke Elijah Charles said:

"This is lovely. Congratulations to him and all chosen."

Iwu Franca:

"This is wonderful move of God."

