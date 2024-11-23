UNIBEN: Chosen Member Emerges Best Graduating Student, Makes History with Highest CGPA Ever
- Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, has emerged as the University of Benin's overall best graduating student
- Alleh, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a member of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church
- Many who came across the post on Facebook congratulated the man and applauded him for her academic achievement
Alleh James, a petroleum engineering graduate, broke a record as he emerged as the best graduating student of the University of Benin.
He graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98/5.0, the highest the school has ever produced since its inception.
The Lord's Chosen Campus Fellowship shared photos of the young man and his mother on Convocation Day, which was held on November 22, 2024.
According to the Facebook post, Alleh is a Lord's Chosen member, and his mother wore the famous Lord's Chosen apron as she mounted the stage with her son.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
The photos were captioned:
“GOD OF CHOSEN HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!! Best Graduating Student of the University of Benin is a member of The Lord's Chosen Campus Fellowship, Uniben/UBTH with a CGPA of 4.98/5.0
“Indeed Chosen is first class!! Overall Best graduating student of the university of Benin, is not a little feat to achieve. God of chosen crowned the young man's effort, resilience and determination with ground breaking success. Only God can do this!”
Reactions as chosen member emerges best-graduating student in UNIBEN
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Makuachukwu Okoye said:
"Congratulations beloved! Chosen is first class."
Chijioke Elijah Charles said:
"This is lovely. Congratulations to him and all chosen."
Iwu Franca:
"This is wonderful move of God."
Read more related stories on first-class graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a CGPA of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best graduating student in the school.
Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng