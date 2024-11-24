A Civil Engineering Graduate of the University of Benin got people talking as he shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

As he shared photos from his convocation, netizens noticed that his CGPA was so close to that of a first-class graduate

They took to the comment section to congratulate him for his academic success and encourage him

A University of Benin graduate bagged a second-class (upper division) degree with a 4.43 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The young man shared a photo from his convocation, revealing that he studied Civil Engineering.

In the X post by @_fimicho, he excitedly announced that he was officially a graduate of UNIBEN.

He also shared his CGPA and the year he graduated.

His words:

“It's official!! first degree bagged!! B.Eng (Civil Engineering) - University of Benin. Class of '23. 4.43 CGPA.”

See the post below:

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate almost made first class

Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate him for his academic success and celebrate him.

@samoka4_ said:

"Congratulations Miracle. More exploits await you."

@Engreboi said:

"That was close brr. That CGPA shouldn't limit U. U have the same standing as any first class out there. Congratulations bro."

@uwakmfonekong1 said:

"Congratulations you did amazing."

@Nehemiah4u said:

"Seek for scholarship fast. Publish your thesis in a conference and pursue a scholarship abroad."

@Kaas_peroo said:

"Na still 2.1 no fear."

@CoachAfeez said:

"Congratulations. I feel your pain. 0.07!"

@kingsoyee

"So close to a first class. Congrats."

