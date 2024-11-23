Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, emerged as the University of Benin's overall best graduating student

His mother wore a Lord’s Chosen apron as she approached the Vice Chancellor of the school and other officials on stage

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and applauded him for her academic achievement

A video of the mother of Alleh James, the best-graduating student at the University of Benin, has got people talking.

James, a petroleum engineering graduate, broke a record as he graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98/5.0, the highest the school has ever produced since its inception.

Mother of UNIBEN BGS wears Chosen apron on stage. Photo: @ighodaro_jnr, Facebook/ Lords Chosen Campus Fellowship

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @ighodaro_jnr on TikTok, the woman was seen with her son mounting the stage to meet with the Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries on Convocation Day, which was held on November 22, 2024.

The young man's mother wore the famous Lord's Chosen apron as she approached the dignitaries with her son.

The video was captioned:

“The Joy of every mother is to see their Children succeed, Indeed this is a memorable moment for the Alleh's Family. Best graduating student for UNIBEN 50th graduating set, with a CGPA of 4.98, The Highest CGPA, UNIBEN have ever had since inception.”

“He didn't only break a record, he elevated the standard... Congratulations Mr Alleh James Ojo You dy whine?, God of Chosen Active, comot body jooorrrr.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as chosen member emerges best graduating student in UNIBEN

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Nelson Daniels338 said:

"In all, no automatic employment no endorsement just cash truly Nigeria education is a bundle of waste."

@Proper_witch said:

"I know this woman… she’s a very kind person.. so happy for her."

@Enibiyan said:

"Don't play! Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng