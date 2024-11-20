A Nigerian man, Olajugba John, celebrated his distinction from three universities he attended for master’s degrees

He shared photos from the three schools, including Covenant Univesity and Queens University in Canada

Many who came across his post hailed him for his academic prowess as he unveiled his PhD journey

A young Nigerian man, Olajugba John, announced earning three master’s degrees from Nigerian and Canadian universities.

He received distinctions in all three master’s degrees and listed what he studied at Covenant University and the other two Canadian institutions.

On his X page (@3pujay), the young man stated that he got the three degrees out of boredom.

He also stated that he was pursuing his PhD and expressed gratitude for how far he had come.

John said:

“I got bored, so I did a thing. I triple-mastered the sciences with distinctions. 3 Masters, 3 Universities, 3 Distinctions. 1st Frame MSc Business Management (Industrial Relations & HRM) Covenant University. 2nd Frame MBA (General Management) University of New Brunswick. 3rd Frame MSc Business Management (Strategy & Organization) Queens University

“Now, as I pursue the next chapter of continuing my PhD, I cannot help but reflect on how far I have come. I give all glory to God for this journey and the grace to keep reaching for greater heights. Here is to new beginnings, continuous growth, and limitless possibilities!”

Reaction as man bags three master’s degrees

@Thebillionchef said:

"3 masters? You people are trying o. Congratulations."

@AaronAkpuPhilip said:

"Congratulations bro. A true legend. Omo u get mind o. See as you just dey read book dey go. Amazing."

@OlaAhmedDayo said:

"Congratulations bro. This is HUGE!"

Man bags master’s degree in UK

In a related story, a Nigerian man was joyful as he bagged a Master’s degree from the Royal Agricultural University in the United Kingdom.

He shared beautiful pictures from the graduation on his Facebook page and shared his inspiring story.

Many took to the comment section to congratulate him and wish him success in his future endeavours.

