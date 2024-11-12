A woman has recounted how her husband supported her during her Master's' Convocation ceremony

She noted that her husband booked flights for her and her one-month-old baby while he travelled by road

Many who came across the story congratulated the lady and hailed her husband for his support

Amarachi Olokor, a Facebook user, has opened up about how her husband stood by her during her Master's' Convocation.

She stated that she started her Master's program as a single woman, but she already had a child when she attended her convocation.

In her Facebook post, Amarachi Olokor shared a photo of herself and her friend, Ngoka Obioma Ruth.

Both ladies had newborns when they graduated with their Master's' degree.

She said:

“I started my Masters program single. I defended my thesis a month to our wedding. I just found this picture in my gallery and decided to share. My girl Ngoka Obioma Ruth and I with our families during our Masters convocation. We both graduated with first class results. We both had our husbands as our support system.We both had babies who were 1 month or less.”

Amarachi's' husband booked a flight for her and her child

Amarachi noted that she was sceptical about travelling for her graduation because her baby was only a month old.

Her words:

“I remember I was a bit skeptical about travelling with a one month old and my hubby told me, "Baby you worked for this, you should celebrate it". My hubby booked a flight for myself and our daughter and came by road. The sacrifices we make for each other in marriage are innumerable.”

Lady advises women on marriage

From her experience, Amarachi advised women about choosing a spouse.

She said:

“And please invest in your love life, don't marry a hunter who will steal the precious pearls in you; But get yourself a gardener who will help cultivate you and bring the best out of you.”

Source: Legit.ng