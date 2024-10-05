A Nigerian lady celebrated her achievements a year after relocating to the United Kingdom to study

In a TikTok post, she shared her inspiring story of how she struggled with her studies while job hunting at the same time

Her post attracted so many reactions, as many congratulated her and applauded her for her strength

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom for her Master's Degree has opened up about her struggles.

She celebrated her one year in the UK with an inspiring story about how she managed to attend school and work simultaneously.

Nigerian lady who celebrated one year in UK. Photo: @themilllyonette

Source: TikTok

The inspiring story was shared by @themillyonette in a viral TikTok post.

Lady speaks on struggles in the UK

The lady said she missed her family when she relocated to the UK.

She also added that she stayed in the UK for five months without a job. Despite the hurdles she encountered, the lady announced that she had completed her Master's degree

She said:

“My MSc has just ended. I feel relieved but I also have some fear about the next chapter of my life. Now I’m slowly learning that things will eventually sort themselves out.”

See the post here.

Reactions as lady celebrates relocation to UK

@Desmond Richter said:

"Are you planning on extending your stay? thus getting a work visa etc? how would you be Navigating that since its also now extremely difficult to get sponsorship since the new immigration rules."

@Moses d creator said:

"I guess you let it all work out."

@DUNVICLAY said:

"The journey has been tough rough and now seems successful. Happy for you. I dey USW too like dis trying to figure things out and see how it goes. I’m sure it would turn out well."

@Olamide |UGC CREATOR said:

We're so proud of you My Love

@softadeola said:

"Keep going I am proud of you the lord will continue to strengthen you okay."

