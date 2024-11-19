Many Nigerians have expressed delight after seeing videos and photos of Wigwe University located in Isiokpo

Wigwe University recently commenced academic activities and also held its first matriculation ceremony

But there are other interesting things about the prestigious school founded by late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe

Since the video of Wigwe University emerged online, many people have said the school gives them joy.

Students who gained admission into Wigwe University have also resumed academic activities.

There are some fascinating facts about Wigwe University. Photo credit: Wigwe University.

Source: UGC

However, there are some interesting things about Wigwe University that many people still don't know.

Legit.ng presents six of the most interesting things that made Wigwe University popular.

1. The founder of Wigwe University

One of the most prominent factors in Wigwe University's instant popularity is the name of its founder.

The school was founded by Herbert Wigwe, a visionary bank from Isiokpo, Rivers state.

Wigwe University has been hailed as one of the best visions of Herbert Wigwe who was the CEO of Access Bank.

Sadly, Herbert Wigwe passed on before Wigwe University commenced academic activities.

However, his vision of owning a school has since come to pass, and his beautiful legacy lives on despite his death.

2. School fees at Wigwe University

One other thing that made Wigwe University popular was its school fees.

The school fees paid at Wigwe University are not for the fainthearted, and some people have compared them to Ivy League Universities such as Oxford and Harvard.

Information on the website showed that students in the colleges of arts, engineering, management and social science, and science and computing would pay slightly different school fees, the lowest being N9.6 million.

3. The beauty of Wigwe University

Many students who resumed their studies at Wigwe University did not waste time sharing videos of the school.

Many of them appreciated how the school was built and said it looked beautiful.

The school fees paid at Wigwe University are not for the fainthearted, and some people have compared them to Ivy League Universities such as Oxford and Harvard.

4. Hostel accommodation fees at Wigwe University

Also, Wigwe University charges a princely sum for its beautiful hostels.

This is also one of the things that has made some people curious about the school.

The cost of each hostel ranges from N1 million per month to N3.8 million per session.

Netizens who have seen the accommodation at the school agree that it was worth that amount.

5. Wigwe University location

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo, Elele, a local government area in Rivers state.

The school has come to make the area more popular since it was sited there.

One social media observer claimed that Wigwe University had made the land appreciate in value in Isiokpo.

6. Wigwe University offer scholarships to some students

It is also worth noting that some students studying at Wigwe University are on scholarship.

In October, the school released its 2024 scholarship list, which contained the names and JAMB numbers of students who secured scholarships.

The list shows that 100 students were awarded scholarships at Wigwe University.

The awardees will study computer science, software engineering, cybersecurity, forensic science, environmental science, robotics, and engineering disciplines.

Reactions to video of Wigwe University

In a related story, legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a student at Wigwe University has shared a video showing herself and other students in class.

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo and was founded by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.

In one of the videos she posted, the lady showed that Nollywood actor Sam Dede was in class with them but didn't say if he teaches there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng