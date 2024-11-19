A student who got into Wigwe University shared a short video, showing her matriculation day at the school

A student, Mason Christy, who is studying at Wigwe University in Isiokpo, posted a video on TikTok showing her matriculation day.

Wigwe University has been trending online since it commenced academic activities in 2024.

The university, located in Isiokpo, Rivers state, was founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

Mason Christy's video showed that she was one of those who recently had their matriculation ceremony at the school.

In the TikTok video, Mason showed her hostel, which looked neat and highly beautiful. She transitioned into her matriculation gown as she got ready for the academic event.

The beauty of the hostel made someone ask her if she had travelled abroad.

A netizen, Young Queen, asked:

"You dey outside dis country?"

Cost of hostel accommodation at Wigwe University

Apart from expensive school fees, hostel fees are one of the things that come at a price at Wigwe University.

Additional charges for accommodation after school fees range from N1 million per month to N3.8 million per session.

The school fees are also not cheap. Information on the website showed that students in the colleges of arts, engineering, management and social science, and science and computing would pay slightly different school fees, the lowest being N9.6 million.

Some people have said the school is for the children of the rich.

Reactions to video of Wigwe University

