Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO

A student of Wigwe University shared lovely scenes from the recently held matriculation ceremony at the school.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Wigwe University student shares lovely scenes from matriculation. Photo: @itellsnithers3

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Wigwe University student shows beautiful matriculation hall

In a TikTok video shared by @itellsnithers3, the excited student showed the well-decorated hall used for the matriculation.

The video also showed a beautiful walkway in the school and a song performance by the students on matriculation day.

It also featured other students and attendees of the ceremony.

She captioned the video:

“Congratulations to all Wigwe University students.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Wigwe University matriculation video

@MR. COUNSELLOR said:

"yooo.. Happy Matric."

@Dr_mesh0 said:

"How much is your school fee?"

@Faithful said:

"Are you guys up to 500 in that school cos it just Opened?"

@Shakkkkkkkkkk..…Starr said:

"Hi please check your dm please. I want to ask questions concerning the school."

@kennethkpoobe said:

"Congratulations. please check your dm."

Source: Legit.ng