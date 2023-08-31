A hawker who went viral for his professional marketing of Aquafina bottled water has now met with celebrities

A video showed the moment the young man proved his intelligence and impressed celebrities during a meeting

Social media users have reacted massively to the video shared on TikTok, with many tapping into his blessings

Dr H20, a young Nigerian man known for his unique marketing of Aquafina bottled water on the streets, recently made waves as he mingled with notable celebrities at an event.

In a captivating video posted on TikTok by @koffiseed, Dr H20 was seen confidently joining brand ambassadors such as actresses Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, and Munachi Abii at the Aquafina event.

Hilda Baci says she's signing viral Aquafina hawker Photo credit: @koffiseed/TikTok.

Dr H20 impresses Hilda Baci, Kate Henshaw, other celebrities

The footage showcased Dr H20's charismatic pitch as he passionately emphasised the importance of incorporating meat into the body.

The highlight of the clip was when Hilda Baci, visibly impressed by his eloquent presentation, expressed her intention to sign him up.

Excitedly, Hilda Baci exclaimed, "I'm signing him up!"

Dr H20 revealed his love for biology, chemistry, and all things science, showcasing the background of his unique marketing approach.

Netizens react as Hilda Baci announces decision to sign Dr H20

@Motolani reacted:

“Congratulations to him and God bless you Koffiseed.”

@SD said:

“Make una shift from the guy na he nor Dey breath well.”

@user4962594108713 said:

“Just tell him that TRACAS DRIVERS are celebrating him.”

@Eze Confidence reacted:

“Social media is a beautiful place.”

@Peggy Oyeoku said:

“Congrats to Wisdom and God bless you Koffiseed endlessly.”

@Bolvic_Drake commented:

“The guy sha wan chop first, Questions later please.”

@vincentdubem reacted:

“I don't just know why this video is sweeting my stomach lol.”

Watch the video below:

Hawker who promoted Aquafina water gets invited by company

Legit.ng previously reported that a hawker who gained fame through his creative promotion of Aquafina water has been invited by the company.

In a trending video, he walked like a king into the premises of the company after getting invited for a huge deal.

"God is the greatest finally we arrive to Lagos to see the Aquafina families", the caption on the video read.

In the video that went viral, Dr. H2O held an Aquafina water bottle while eloquently highlighting its benefits, including its potential to safeguard the spinal cord and other bodily components.

He reassured viewers that the water is both harmless and highly beneficial. The unique and engaging advertising approach of Dr. H2O captivated bus passengers, leading to laughter and increased purchases of Aquafina water.

Source: Legit.ng