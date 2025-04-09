Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Apapa, Lagos state - A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has asserted that "Nigeria has happened to Alabi Quadri".

Legit.ng recalls that Quadri was the center of attraction during the electioneering from the 2023 election when he stood in front of the convoy of Peter Obi, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain in Lagos.

Following rife claims in the past few days about the teenager's imprisonment, Effiong visited him at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos.

Providing an update via a lengthy tweet, the activist wrote:

"We were at the Magistrate Court of Lagos, Apapa Magisterial District, today the 9th day of April, 2025 to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led to the arrest, detention and subsequent remand of Alabi Quadri at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos.

"After spending several hours at the court, I was accompanied by a colleague from our law firm, Alabi’s mother and other family members and relatives to visit Alabi at the custodial centre. Also in attendance was the social activist who brought the case to public attention.

"Given the interest expressed by members of the public, it is necessary to make this preliminary statement.

"We can confirm that Alabi has been in detention since January.

"He was abducted by ‘Area Boys’ close to his home while returning from work.

"According to Alabi and his mother, his painful walk to prison can be attributed to the prolonged malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys of his locality who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi’s way when he halted and stood in front of the convoy of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. @PeterObi during the last electioneering campaign.

"Since he failed to properly “settle” some people, it has been one attack to another.

"After abducting Alabi, the same area boys who have been threatening to deal with him for not sharing the money he was gifted dragged him to the Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station) where he was detained.

"The area boys initially claimed that Alabi was one of the young men who has been involved in street fights.

"However, it came as a rude shock when the Police took him before a Magistrate along with four other individuals who are complete strangers to him, alleging that he conspired with them to commit “Armed Robbery” with cutlasses.

"The Police in the charge sheet alleged that the alleged two victims were robed of money and four mobile phones.

"The value of both the physical cash and four phones is N579,000 only.

"I spent about two hours interviewing Alabi about the veracity of the charges brought by the police. Speaking objectively, we all left Kirikiri with a strong conviction that this gentleman is just another victim of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

"The last point that we want to state on the record is that Alabi is a Minor. He is less than 18 years.

"Currently, Alabi has appeared before the Magistrate on three occasions.

"The court remanded him along with the four strange individuals who are all adults at the custodial centre pending Legal Advice by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"We shall provide additional information and the available legal options subsequently. Suffice it to say that we will do all that is legally permissible to secure Alabi’s freedom."

