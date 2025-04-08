A man shared a video on social media saying he saw his friend's wife at a hotel and he decided to expose her

He said he went to a hotel to supply gas, and he saw his friend's wife coming from the facility with another man

The man said he discovered that the man and his wife stopped greeting him, so he decided to spill the beans online

A Nigerian man claimed that he saw his friend's wife with another man at a hotel where he went to supply diesel.

The man who said he is a diesel seller said he was called to the hotel, and he had arrived in his tanker to make a sell.

However, when he got there, he saw his friend's wife coming out from the fun spot with another man.

In a video he posted on TikTok, @big_frobys said he behaved as if he did not know the woman, noting that he was not prepared to say it to anyone's hearing.

However, he said he discovered that his friend and his wife had stopped greeting him, and he suspected the woman had lied about him to her husband.

Based on his findings, he decided to expose the woman on social media so that his friend would know that his wife was cheating.

He said:

"I caught my friend's wife in a hotel with another man. She tried to separate me and her husband and lied to him so the guy won’t come close to me in order for me not to spill. She claims they see visions in her church that I want to kpai her husband."

He claimed that he knew the man who was with his friend's wife at the hotel.

Reactions as man exposes his friend's wife

@ifeanyi ekpenisi said:

"I no even know if I go marry seff cos me don tire."

@pretty said:

"Watin come concern us, why not go straight to him ND say it, why come online, force ur own family problem oga, friendship no be by force."

@shots_by_priceless said:

"Omoh make your friend just pray for him wife. Nothing Dey outside."

@RICHEST_VENDOR said:

"Is either he saw the woman at the hotel with another man and tried to knack the woman too because he saw her in the hotel and the woman refused and reported him to her husband."

@Ebiwari Brodrick said:

"Brotherhood is every proud of you my brother. May God continue to bless u and ur family. One love."

