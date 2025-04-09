A Nigerian police inspector identified as Stephen Enang has reportedly died while watching the Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid

The late police inspector was said to have shown no sign of illness before and during the match and was said to have celebrated the three goals of Arsenal in the Champions League match

One of his friends, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the late police officer was found unconscious following the final whistle

Calabar, Cross River - Stephen Enang, an inspector of the Nigerian Police Force, reportedly slummed and died while watching the Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at a football viewing center in Calabar, the capital of Cross River state.

It was reported that Enang was a diehard fan of Arsenal before his death. He was attached to the Akim Police Division along the IVV Way in Calabar.

Police inspector dies while watching Champions League match in Calabar Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

How police inspector died in Calabar

PM News reported that one of his friends, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the late police officer was found unconscious following the final whistle.

According to the friend, the late Inspector was said to be a regular visitor to the football viewing centre, where the incident happened. The centre is located at Abang-Asang Street, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of Cross River.

He was said not to have shown any sign of illness before the match and even joined in the excitement when Arsenal scored the first, second and third goals.

The friend further explained that the late police officer was discovered unconscious after the final whistle of the match had been made.

According to his friend, who pleaded anonymity, the late inspector was discovered unconscious after the final whistle.

Champions League: How Arsenal beat Real Madrid

Arsenal delivered one of their most iconic performances in European football on Tuesday night, April 8, dismantling defending champions Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Midfielder Declan Rice stole the spotlight with two jaw-dropping free-kicks that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. The first goal, curled expertly around the wall and inside Thibaut Courtois' near post in the 58th minute, was the Englishman’s first-ever direct free-kick goal.

Just 12 minutes later, Rice silenced the reigning UCL champions again with an even more audacious strike into the top corner. The Gunners capped off their perfect night when Mikel Merino slotted home a third goal in the 75th minute, capitalising on a smart pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Real Madrid’s nightmare was made worse when midfielder Eduardo Camavinga received his marching orders deep into stoppage time.

Rice sets Champions League record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Declan Rice made history in the UEFA Champions League following his brace against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The defensive midfielder scored two sensational free-kicks to set a new record in the knockout stage of the European competition.

Both goals came off direct free-kick,s and Rice became the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng