A Nigerian man in a deep financial mess received help from Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries.

A video circulating online shows the moment the man narrated his financial problems during a church service.

The man got N5.5 million in church. Photo credit: TikTok/Celebration TV.

In the video posted by Celebration TV, the man said thieves broke into the compound where he and his family live.

They stole the brain box of his car, which he uses as a taxi, and he was charged N500,000 to fix it.

He said he could not afford the money. As he was trying to fix the car, his wife gave birth through caesarian section.

The man said he got to the hospital and was asked to pay N300,000 as a hospital bill, but he could not afford it.

He was weeping when he was narrating his problem in the presence of the man of God.

The most interesting part was when the man said he had not eaten, and food was served to him right inside the church.

After he finished narrating all the problems, Apostle Johnson Suleman said the church would donate N1 million to him.

His account number was displayed on the screen and people sent him money to the tune of N4.5 million.

Reactions as man gets money in church

@Big Che_lsy said:

"Omo to be man self nor easy oo.. God bless all men oo."

@Widgar Mailula said:

"This is what we call church, church is a place of help."

Lady and her husband get food in church

In a related story, a lady and her husband were treated to generous portions of jollof rice at a church where they worshipped.

The lady shared a video showing that she and her husband were given five plates of yummy-looking food.

Many social media users asked her to tell them the name of the church so that they too could go and benefit.

Source: Legit.ng