A female corps member posted to Ogun State has constructed and donated two classrooms to a primary school

The primary school is in Egbeda Village, Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State, where the lady was posted to

People who came across the post on Facebook celebrated the young lady for her selfless act and applauded her

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Elizabeth Ogunsola, constructed and donated a block of two classrooms to a primary school.

The primary school, OLG Nursery and Primary School, is in Egbeda Village, Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Female corps member builds classrooms for primary school. Photo: NYSC OGUN STATE

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by NYSC Ogun State, photos from the commissioning of the building were shared.

The NYSC Ogun State coordinator, Mrs. Olayinka Diana Nasamu, represented by Mrs. Abosede Adegasoye at the commissioning, hailed the lady for her kind act.

She said:

“This project is a shining example of the dedication and commitment to community development that the National Youth Service Corps inspires in our young men and women.”

See the post here.

Reactions trail corps member's donation

People who came across the post on Facebook celebrated the young lady for her selfless act.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Peace Akindejoye said:

"Absolutely impressive and beautiful. We're really proud of you, ma'am. Keep up the good work."

Omotpettpaintings said:

"May the development God helped you start in this community keep growing. Amen. This is so beautiful, and you won't miss your reward in the name of the Lord. Amen. I commend your heart of love and celebrate your kindness. Thank you so much."

Adesina Isijola Oluwakemi said:

"God Almighty will use dis to elevate your greatness n Always bless you in all ramification in Jesus name Amen. Well done Job."

Amb Olawale Atanda Babalola said:

"Keep the flag flying, NYSC is proud of you, this is just the beginning of great achievements."

Read related stories on corps members

Corps member proposes to girlfriend during clearance

In a related story, a male corps member proposed to his girlfriend, who is also a corps member, during their monthly clearance.

The proposal took place at the local government office, where the monthly clearance was ongoing.

Many people came across the video, applauded the couple, and shared their experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng