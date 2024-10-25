Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has gotten the attention of international scholars as they hold a conference on his lifestyle

The meeting scheduled for November 2, 2024, will bring together academics from different top American universities

The flyer of the event, dubbed Being and Becoming Bobrisky, went viral online, revealing more details to netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, will be featured as a case study in a symposium to be held at a leading American university.

The controversial figure has captured international attention, particularly following his viral encounters with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and social media critic Verydarkman.

A flyer from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), in partnership with the Kentucky Association of School Councils (KASC), invited scholars from various US universities to explore the theme “Being and Becoming Bobrisky.”

The conference is set for November 2, 2024, at 10 AM Central Time.

See more details on the flyer below:

How Bobrisky was arrested and detained

Just recently, the embattled socialite was arrested at the Seme border by the Nigeria Immigration Service and transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex (FCID) in Alagbon, Lagos state.

However, The Punch disclosed new details about Bobrisky’s situation in a recent report. It was gathered that the crossdresser was being kept in the female part of the prison.

According to their anonymous source, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos was kept in the female cell because of the controversies surrounding his crossdressing lifestyle, and they would not want a situation whereby something would happen to him if he were kept among other male prisoners.

The source said:

“We have a lot of cells in Alagbon; and when you are having a case like that, you have to look for the right place to guarantee the safety and security of the person being detained.

“Everybody is conscious of the fact that Bobrisky could be gay and nobody wants to be part of a scandal. If you put him among males, anything can happen and you cannot put him among females. So, they gave him a cell alone and the cell is around the female section and they didn’t have any female inmates around that cell.”

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser shared his experience during his stay in the prison.

In a viral video, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money and lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

