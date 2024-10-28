A student who did not read messages sent on WhatsApp group faced the consequences when she got to school

When she arrived for a class, she found out that she was the only student around as the hall was empty

She felt sad and went back home, but the video of her experience went viral after she posted it on social media

A student was disappointed when she went to class and found out she was the only one there.

According to a video trending online, the lady went to class without reading notifications in her class WhatsApp group.

The lady went for lectures and met an empty class. Photo credit: TikTok/@mariakaley.

Apparently, the class she went for was cancelled, and she knew nothing about the development, which appeared to have been announced on WhatsApp.

When she arrived at the class, everywhere was empty, and she turned back sadly.

The video is generating thousands of reactions on TikTok where she posted it. The funny video was shared by @mariakaley.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady finds class empty

@masikamarion12@gmail.com said:

"Those who clear chat without reading."

@Levitate said:

"Since they buried my friend without my knowledge I don't I ignore."

@Sharon chileshe said:

"The moment I heard Kasongo, I knew that nothing was okay."

@Nana Yaa Prissy said:

"This is me in school. Someone posted her birthday in the class group and it pissed me off so I left the group not knowing every information was going to come from the group."

@momovetoh said:

"Reminds me of students who would come for afternoon exam when we did in the morning."

@Alice-K said:

"Reminds me the day I went to church, 1st service only to find the church was worshipping at a different church that day."

@user2091620961559 said:

"This happens when some group members usually post unnecessary information."

