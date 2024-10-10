A male corps member proposed to his girlfriend, who is also a corps member, during their monthly clearance

The proposal took place at the local government office, where the monthly clearance was ongoing

Many people who came across the video and applauded the couple and shared their own experiences

A male National Youths Service Corps member has proposed to his fellow female corps member.

Male corps member proposes to girlfriend during monthly clearance. Photo: @_justhemzy2

Source: TikTok

A cute video shared by @_justhemzy2 showed when the man walked up to the guy and went on one knee.

He was holding a ring, and the lady was visibly surprised by his act.

She said yes

Onlookers were screaming, “Say yes,” and the lady said yes as she happily accepted the proposal.

He slipped the ring onto her finger amid cheers from fellow corps members and NYSC officials.

The video was captioned:

“POV: A corper proposed to his girlfriend at the local government while doing monthly clearance. Omo 500k don sure for these ones like this.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail corps member’s proposal

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Joy001 said:

"500k don sure."

@Northlex said:

"Una no get anger issue for una LG."

@theonlyliasu said:

"My LGI go first give una two query letter."

@Sneakers Plug in Port Harcourt said:

"Other people go find love me na clearance I dy always find."

@KOFOWOROLA said:

"Clearance no dey stressful for una side?"

@Jadeey said:

"Una chill for that LG oh! No be like Eti-Osa 3 wey body dey pepper everybody."

@Tharahlovee said:

"Why he con put the ring for her middle finger? I just dey observe."

@sheedattima23 said:

"Shey na dis same nysc wey I dey do too,God wen... congratulations to them."

Source: Legit.ng