A Nigerian lady got heartbroken after asking her father to identify the most beautiful between her and her mother

In the funny video, she repeatedly asked her father who continued insisting that his wife was more beautiful

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their hilarious remarks

A funny conversation between a Nigerian father and daughter recently surfaced online, sparking laughter.

The daughter, seeking her father's opinion, posed a question that ultimately led to her disappointment.

Nigerian dad asked to choose most beautiful Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Daughter disappointed as dad praises wife's beauty

The entertaining interaction was captured on video and shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent.

In the clip, the daughter repeatedly inquired about her father's preference, asking who he thought was more beautiful between her and her mother.

The father, in his response, affectionately but firmly asserted that his wife was the more attractive of the two.

"My wife is more beautiful. You're fine but my wife is more beautiful," he said with a gentle smile.

His daughter was thrown into a jealous state as she struggled to come to terms with her father's honest assessment.

Reactions as man praises wife's beauty

Nigerians who stumbled upon the video couldn't help but erupt into laughter, flooding the comments section with humorous remarks.

Capstudios_ said:

"He always seeks peace, not trouble! A smart man. He doesn’t even need to look twice before answering the question."

Jvcakesnfrosts stated:

"If your mom isn’t beautiful, how will she produce beautiful offsprings? And yup your dad is a smart man."

Esteemglorichproperties stated:

"Daddy no want wahala."

Obi_teddy_official said:

"U wan confuse daddy but e nor gree."

Cirok_eric said:

"Dey play you want put daddy for trouble."

Millychuks_ said:

"This girl no want make them give daddy food again."

Ozioma_juliana1 said:

"Ur papa dey compliment another girl for he phone."

Tee_is_a_loye said:

"The man that doesn’t want to die young. Children will easily forgive u but ur wife enh. Iku pa è."

Goldxoax said:

"Man wants to live long. U go meet ur husband girl. Na the man day die with the wife. So na the wife."

Kelvin007.megax commented:

"addy no want wahala, but you try sha for that this man done fucck up. As I done old so get children the day I go tell my papa him done fucck up I feel say that day thunder go strike rain go fall the world fit from there end self."

____ovie01 added:

"Daddy we love you. Make she go marry."

Watch the video below:

Handsome man shows off newlywed wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newlywed Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off his wife for netizens.

In a video, he shared exciting moments from their traditional wedding, stating that he found happiness and joy.

