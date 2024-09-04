A newlywed Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his wife for netizens

In a video, he shared exciting moments from their traditional wedding, stating that he found happiness and joy

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video, gushing over his beautiful wife, who has brought him so much happiness since she came into his life.

The clip, which surfaced on TikTok, captured exciting moments from their special traditional day, with the groom expressing his joy in finding his perfect match.

Man goes viral after showing off wife Photo credit: @cross4gold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man proudly praises newlywed wife

The groom, identified with the TikTok handle @cross4gold, shared snippets of his wedding celebration and his beautiful wife, leaving social media users in awe.

In the video, he gave a sweet confession, noting that he found his happiness and joy in the woman whom he tied the knot with.

"I found my happiness and joy in her," he declared.

Reactions as man shows off beautiful wife

Netizens who stumbled upon the TikTok video couldn't help but gush over the couple's love for each other.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the newlyweds.

@ZikatheTrill said:

"He sure married her because of her good character. Beauty is not everything, men love respect and loyalty."

@Emmyrichie said:

"Even with makeup. I still Dey battle to see the fine woman. God Abeg."

@lion queen said:

"She is pretty. Congratulation to them please stop the hatee comments you way fine who don ask you out talk more of marrying you."

@EKENE RITA NEBOLISA wrote:

"Oya take ur hand type that comment wey u dey find."

@Wifey said:

"Congratulations dear. I am next in Jesus name amen."

@Mimi's Luxurious Jewelry reacted:

"Love has no class. What we pray for is happiness. The man is so cute but he still chose to be with her. Beauty is not everything. Have a good heart. Congratulations to you both."

@Bridgetwyt wrote:

"U guys should stop the hat3 comments. Some people look older Dan Dia age. I have a friend dat is 23 but she look 35. It’s not her fault. It’s nature."

@cedricfx0 commented:

"Congratulations my gee. A lot of ladies here are dying single and some of them know it."

@Ameh added:

"Make una enter their page na the girl in not bad na just the marriage stress make her be like that she is beautiful. Abeg i tap from her grace."

@MelodyBae added:

"Congratulations to you both, ur home is blessed. Some of you all should let them be, he stay where he find peace and happiness."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man marries old oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who recently found love showed off his oyinbo woman as they had a wedding ceremony.

The woman was happy with the way his family and friends accepted her during their bridal and wedding events.

Source: Legit.ng