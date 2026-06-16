A Nigerian woman who lived in Georgia for several years and raised a family has announced her relocation to her home country

According to the young mother, she had to begin a new chapter back home and say goodbye to her life in Georgia

Speaking further, she expressed appreciation for the country of Georgia, where she lived, for giving her growth, experiences, friendships, and family

A Nigerian woman who spent several years in Georgia and raised her family there announced her decision to return to her home country.

The news marked the end of a long chapter abroad for the young mother who had built a life overseas.

Georgia-based woman returns to Nigeria with her children. Photo credit: @sweeteva16/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum returns to Nigeria with family

Identified as @sweeteva16 on TikTok, she shared a video about her relocation journey.

She explained that her time in Georgia began when she travelled to Tbilisi alone for her studies.

At that stage she arrived with hopes and aspirations but little certainty about the future.

Over the years her circumstances changed completely. She started a family while living abroad and became a mother to several children, an outcome she described as the most meaningful part of her journey.

She reflected on how Georgia shaped her life beyond academic pursuits.

According to her, Tbilisi grew from being a place of study into a second home for her and her family.

She emphasised the kindness of local residents and the calm nature of the city streets as factors that made daily life comfortable.

The relationships she formed there, along with the experiences she gathered, remained important to her.

She expressed gratitude for the personal growth she achieved and for the friendships that developed during her stay.

The relocation decision came with mixed emotions. She noted that leaving was difficult, but she approached the move with appreciation for what the country had given her.

She emphasised that the family departed with fond memories and a lasting connection to the city.

As preparations for the journey continued, she mentioned that the household packed numerous pieces of luggage for the trip back to Nigeria.

Woman packs 12 luggages, leaves Georgia to Nigeria with her children. Photo credit: @sweeteva16/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her message focused on closure and thankfulness rather than sadness. She noted that the years spent abroad changed her perspective and provided lasting blessings.

The transition back home represented a new phase for her family, one they entered with hope for the future.

She made it clear that while their physical belongings travelled with them, the emotional attachment to Tbilisi remained intact.

In her words:

"After so many beautiful years in Tbilisi, Georgia, it’s time for me and my family to say goodbye and begin a new chapter back home. I came to Tbilisi alone for study, with hopes, dreams, and uncertainty but I’m leaving with three beautiful children who are my greatest blessings and my proudest achievement. This journey has truly changed my life in the most meaningful way. Tbilisi has been more than just a place we lived, it became our second home.

"From the warm and welcoming people to the peaceful streets, the memories we’ve created here will stay in our hearts forever. This city has given us growth, experiences, friendships, and moments we will always cherish. As we relocate back to our country, we carry with us not just our belongings, but a piece of Tbilisi in our hearts. Goodbye is never easy, but we leave with gratitude, love, and hope for what lies ahead. We are relocating to Nigeria with 12 luggages."

Reactions as woman returns to Nigerian

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Chy said:

"My dear sister you are welcome back to your home. I relocated back to nigeria last year July from Hamilton Ontario Canada and God have been favouring me. God almighty will favour you more."

@Afisuru said:

"Almighty Allah shall continue to uphold you while in Nigeria as He has been to you up there. This period will not mark your end. Congratulations! But keep your privacy n divulge less to your kinsman at home. May God be with you n family."

@GladysDiva said:

"Welcome back home sis you're a daughter of the soil and it will always speak in your favour. I took same decision 7yrs ago and no regrets till date. No place like home."

@amanda said:

"Wow may the Lord gives you your heart desires property business it will be good for you sisterhood watching from South Africa."

@pampam added:

"God has a plan for, He said i know the plans I have for you, to favor you and unexpected end blessigs await you sending hugs from Jamaica strength of a woman."

See the post below:

Lady living in UK returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom returned to her home country to start over again after years abroad.

She opened up about her achievements abroad and why she decided to return to Nigeria at 37, sparking reactions.

Source: Legit.ng