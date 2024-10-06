A Nigerian man revealed he broke up with his girlfriend because she was on a 1.5 CGPA without remorse

The man suggested the relationship may have worked out if the lady showed efforts to improve her grades

Many Nigerians who reacted to the young man's tweet said his reason for breaking up is very valid

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter (X) handle @adeolaowosho went online to lament how he once dumped his girlfriend.

He ended the relationship when he discovered the lady had a 1.5 CGPA. The man said he could not be dating someone with poor grades.

The man said the lady did not want to improve.

CGPA and love

His post was in response to a man who said despite waiting for his girlfriend to be done with her last exam to break up with her, she still failed the paper.

Some Nigerians who thronged @adeolaowosho's post said his reason for leaving the girl was reasonable.

In subsequent tweets, the man said he had to break up with the lady because she never made any effort to be better.

See his post below:

@toniaa__x said:

"Lmfaooo this is valid please."

@Danola07 asked:

"What exactly is she doing with her life?"

The man replied:

"Today? A wholeee lot. This story was 5 years ago."

@ChincyMicheal said:

"I hope with your higher CGPA you are now rich."

@adeewunmii said:

"This is valid. She probably needs concentration."

@heyitzpearl said:

"This is a valid reason tbh because we need two functional brains to raise our kids."

@everydaycrush1 said:

"Very valid reason to break up with someone. You deserve better, not a head with a 2mil human wig and an empty skvll without knowledge. A win for the kids and you,if not you go do further math's and English blend taya for home fun. Lesson teacher, go chop ur money steady."

@MekaWrights said:

"Make the mother of my unborn kids dey get carryovers? Ewwwww."

@kinguyi__ said:

"You cannot date me and be slacking academically sha. Either you pick up academically or you will run away from the relationship."

Man with third-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian creative designer, Safwan Onimisi Idris, celebrated bagging a third-class degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Safwan announced his academic feat on X without shame and attached his statement of result from the school.

