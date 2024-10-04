A beautiful young mother and her handsome son are trending online after they stepped out together

The boy who is 13 years old looks so tall that some netizens said they thought he was probably older than 13

The mother said she is looking for a reputable modelling agency for her son to join since he has the physical requirements

A mother has proudly shown off her son who looks tall and very handsome.

The woman said her son is 13 years old, making some people marvel at how big he looks.

The mother said she is looking for a modelling agency for her son. Photo credit: X/@patilia_M.

In an X post, the woman, Patilia_M said she would like her son to join a modelling agency.

Patilia said she was still searching for a reputable modelling agency for the handsome boy.

Her words:

"I'm in need of a legit and reliable modelling agency for my 13-year-old son."

After the photos of the mother and her son went viral on X, some people said they thought they were a couple.

See her post below:

Reactions as woman looks for a modelling agency for her son

@SOH_Zulu said:

"I know a guy who left modelling because old folks wanted to sleep with him to make him a brand.....he quit, now he works 9 - 5."

@Lehutso_Ml said:

"I almost said nice couple."

@Chimaizuobi said:

"I tried modelling in 2019 and left cos of some serious shii. If it’s something he wants to do, and he’s sure he can do, he should proceed. But the industry isn’t easy."

@Menzi_HD said:

"He needs to learn Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics or become a Surgeon, forget modelling."

@esutadele11 said:

"Education is the key. Teach him to seek knowledge not money."

@LadyGrasha said:

"13 year old? Wow. And both of you are just so fine. Good luck."

Mother prays for her son's wife

In a related story, a Nigerian mother took some time to pray for her son's wife during their wedding ceremony and the video has emerged online.

The mother raised strong prayer points for her daughter-in-law and showered blessings on her on her big day.

She said she rejected many ladies before her son settled for the bride and noted that their marriage would succeed.

