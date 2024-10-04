A beautiful woman has shared a video showing her elderly white husband who recently turned 87 years old

In a video trending on TikTok, she was showing off her dance moves when her elderly husband walked into the room

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A woman shared a dance video on TikTok and the unexpected entrance of her 87-year-old husband stole the show.

The clip garnered attention on the platform and sparked lots of comments from social media users.

Lady married to elderly man shows him off Photo credit: @mnigeria98/TikTok.

Lady shows off elderly husband

Posted by @mnnigeria98, the video began with the lady flaunting her impressive dance skills at home.

However, the scene quickly shifted when her elderly husband, Mr. Charles, walked into the room, seemingly unaware of the filming.

The sudden appearance of the 'senior citizen' added a touch of humour to the video.

Viewers were divided in their reactions, with some finding the video endearing and others expressing shock over the age difference between the couple.

"When you're married to a senior citizen and he has to deal with your TikToks. If tired of TikTok will be a person it will be Mr Charles," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of interracial couple

Many TikTok users praised the couple's relationship, while others joked about Mr. Charles's apparent exhaustion with his wife's TikTok addiction.

@Suzzykelz said:

"E reach your turn, you go marry NED papa."

@Black Kat stated:

"Girl we in the same page I gotta renew mine Medicaid this month."

@Donovan_TransPops said:

"Lol, I would be annoyed and amused at the same time."

@Nicole Greene4743 said:

"Girl you adding years to Mr Charlie life. Mr Charlie thinking hurry up and finish so I can get some."

@Mzshinebaby said:

"Just watching videos. No one knows what goes on behind closed doors. He loves her but I hope she loves him & not what he can do for her. Money has nothing to do with love nothing. Blessings."

@Keisha M said:

"Baby Pops definitely not handling you. He just looks and smiles and I be weak."

@cixx_1 said:

"Even Regina Daniels self shout Jesus Christ when she see this video."

@jemimahwanjau8 said:

"Senior citizen or a grandpa he's older than your father so what will your father call him."

@Swishjordan added:

"We clearly see what’s going on with this arrangement, and I’ve learned to mind the business that pays me."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng