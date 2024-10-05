A pretty lady is celebrating her relocation to the United Kingdom to study as an international student

She shared a beautiful video on TikTok that showed her loading her bags with cereals and beverages

Many people who came across the video congratulated her on her relocation and “tapped” into her blessings

A lady has relocated to the United Kingdom as an international student for study purposes.

While travelling to the UK, she loaded her bags with packs of cereals and beverages.

Lady relocates to UK for study, loads bags with packs of cereals and beverages. Credit: @miss.judithh

Source: TikTok

Some unidentified items were tied in black nylons and arranged in her bag.

A video shared on TikTok by @miss.judithh showed when the lady packed her bags.

Lady shares travelling experience

The video also captured when the lady boarded her flight to the UK. On the flight, the lady showed the meals she was given, including rice and vegetables.

She also took many pictures while onboard the flight to keep memories of her journey.

After landing in the UK, the excited lady boarded a train to her destination.

She said:

“Finally got to use this sound #goddid #relocateabroad #internationalstudent.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates to UK

@Oforiwaa Sarah said:

"Congratulations. I'm next to travel ijn Amen and Amen."

@Ansaba Vivian said:

Congratulations am next to testify in jesus name."

@Nana Afia Alicia said:

"I tap into your blessings Amen"

@Symply_Sewa4 said:

"Congratulations. This will be me soon"

@perps said:

"I tap into your travelling breakthrough Amen."

@Highest Efya Odo said:

"LORD FAVOR ME , my Traveling Breakthrough"

Read related stories on UK relocation here:

“I Cried Out My Eyes”: Nigerian Lady Shares Experience as She Relocates to UK

Nigerian Lady Celebrates 2 Years of Relocating to UK with Family

Nigerian Makeup Artist Relocates to UK to Meet Husband

Nigerian woman relocates to UK with hubby

A Nigerian woman shared her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom with her husband.

According to her, it was her first time entering a plane and she captured beautiful pictures from the moment.

The video she shared has gathered a lot of reactions, as some also prayed for their relocation overseas.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng