A Nigerian makeup artist has relocated to the United Kingdom to meet her husband who went there before her

She shared a video to detail her preparation ahead of her relocation to the United Kingdom to reunite with her husband

Many who came across the video congratulated her and prayed for their own relocation to happen

A Nigerian lady, who is a makeup artist, has detailed her preparations and eventual relocation to the United Kingdom.

She shared a video that showed when she went to collect her passport till when she finally made her journey.

The video was posted on TikTok by @papromakeovers.

After she collected her passport, she got some wig extensions and hung out with her family.

On the day of travelling, her sister started crying before she went ahead to board her flight.

She also had a video call with her husband ahead of her journey.

She finally got to the Gatwick airport and finally reunited with her husband.

The video was captioned:

“My relocation process.”

Reactions as lady relocates to meet husband

@social_butterfly said:

"Very soon, it’ll be my turn in JESUS name. Congratulations to me."

@Best hairstylist in Fagba said:

"Oh lord I can’t wait for my turn. Congratulations."

@Mary Foday said:

"Congratulations sis I tap into your blessings."

@NANA ADWOARH said:

"Very soon I trust God."

@Dessy said:

"Congratulations. Mine soonest I believe."

@Emerald said:

"Where in Uk ??? My makeup artist is here oooo."

@opeyemialade150 said:

"Congratulations my baby. So happy for you dear."

