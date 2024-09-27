A Nigerian lady shared her inspiring story as she celebrates two years of relocating to the UK with her family

Her video on TikTok highlighted different milestones that she had encountered throughout her relocation to the UK

Many viewers who came across the video congratulated and shared their experiences and relocation stories

A Nigerian lady has celebrated her two years of relocating to the United Kingdom with her family.

The lady traveled to the United Kingdom with her husband and kids in 2022.

Source: TikTok

She shared her inspiring story in a video posted on her TikTok page.

Struggle for job in UK

Her video captured beautiful moments of her and her husband on their first days in the UK.

She said she stayed in the UK for three months before getting a job.

The lady also marked several milestones in the UK as she celebrated her children’s birthday and husband’s graduation with distinction.

She captioned the video:

“2 years in the UK today.”

Watch the video here.

Reactions as lady celebrates two years in the UK

@Tania fox said:

"Congratulations to you .I am in UK since 6 months no jobs,but I trust in God."

@Yinktoks said:

"Congratulations to you and urs and I knw one day God will also grant our heart desires of relocating with me and my family."

@Ayokunmi said:

"Omg.. you and me both sis. God is good is all i can say... thank God for sustaining us."

@Ifeolu said:

"Awwwwn…this is beautiful."

@jannie_pearls said:

Amen🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 i tap from your blessings sis❤️God has really be faithful."

