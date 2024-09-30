“I Cried Out My Eyes”: Nigerian Lady Shares Experience as She Relocates to UK
- A Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom in a TikTok video
- She opened up about her struggles and shared her experiences as she relocated to the foreign country
- Viewers who reacted to the video congratulated the lady and "tapped" into the blessing of relocation from Nigeria
A Nigerian lady has joined thousands of Nigerians who have relocated to other countries.
The lady shared her experience as she announced her relocation to the United Kingdom.
The video was posted on the TikTok page @ugcbellaesty, highlighting different phases of her traveling process.
In the caption, she revealed that relocation to another country was more challenging than she thought.
She added that she cried a lot of times but also had the support of some people.
The lady wrote:
“Leaving everything you know in search of a new beginning is tougher than I thought it would be. I cried out my eyes, but God held me in every step I took during this process and blessed me with the best humans ever. I’m super grateful for this new phase.”
Many congratulated her on her relocation
Legit.ng compiled some reactions.
@odey253 said:
"I tap into your blessings."
@EmJae said:
"Go and conquer baby."
@Precious goodness sid:
"Congratulations dear I will continue congrating till is my time and my turn Amen."
@mihzeunice1163 said:
"Congratulations, I’m next to travel."
@pearl said:
"Awww congratulations love."
Nigerian lady relocates to UK, her mother cries
A Nigerian lady recently relocated to the United Kingdom and shared an emotional video about her journey.
Her mother, who escorted her to the airport, cried as she hugged her daughter before her departure.
Viewers filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lady, as some also prayed for their turn to come.
Source: Legit.ng
