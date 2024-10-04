A Nigerian Catholic priest, Ehioma Emmanuel, popularly known as Fada Mentor, has shared his thoughts on Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's tithe apology

A trending video captured Pastor Adeboye apologising for his teaching in the past about tithe being a prerequisite for entering heaven

The Catholic priest's opinion to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer's apology has stirred mixed reactions

Reverend Father Ehioma Emmanuel, alias Fada Mentor, has reacted to Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology video.

Pastor Adeboye has been trending on social media after he tendered an apology that his teaching of tithe being a prerequisite for entering heaven was wrong and not in the Bible.

The Catholic priest described Pastor Adeboye's apology as a sign of progress. Photo Credit: Fada Mentor, X/@PastorEAAdeboye

Sharing his thoughts on the tithe apology clip, said it was a sign that progress was being made. The priest :

"Pastor E.A. Adeboye apologizes on his teaching on Tithe.

"Me: Wow! Finally We are making progress."

While some people agreed with the priest's view on Pastor Adeboye's apology, others disagreed.

Netizens react to the Catholic priest's statement

Gbara Victor said:

"Progress where.... When he raised it from 10% to about 40%? Baba was not apologizing anything... He was just angry that he had been criticized all these years."

Onwuha Ebuk said:

"I only reason like human being I can't just be a gullible Christian, I laugh when some clowns say don't judge a man of God, forgetting that I am also a man of God, recently what ever anyone says since it's coming from the daddy or mummy G .o it will be acceptable without questions."

Stanley Ugoh said:

"I have special respect for any respected figure who makes public apology. It takes humility to do that.

"The church through Pope John Paul once apologized."

Iheke Amara Hecares said:

"That doesn't look like a genuine apology father, but a way to increase the percentage of the tithe to either 20, 30, or 40% as the 10% now seems to be for beginners."

Izu Ezenwa said:

"Which progress? It is 1 step forward and 2 steps backward.after apologizing he still said that 10% should be for beginners,that thithe should be from 20% to 50% .they should kukuma write their own bible."

Chinonso Nnaemeka said:

"Matthew repented and gave back 3x what he collected from the people, he should behave like Mathew please, apologies isn't enough, restitution should follow suit."

Preacher reacts to Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a preacher who dragged Pastor Adeboye years ago had reacted to his trending tithe apology.

Pastor Adelaja released an old video from four years ago in which he attacked Pastor Adeboye for his tithe-for-heaven preaching. In the clip, he attached the sermon where Pastor Adeboye had made the teaching.

Adelaja said Adeboye's recent admittance has vindicated him. He recalled how people tagged him an antichrist and an enemy of the body of Christ for challenging Adeboye years back.

