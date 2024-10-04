An old tweet of the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo's teaching on tithing has surfaced

Bishop Oyedepo said people who do not pay their tithe to the church are under a financial curse

Oyedepo's flashback message emerged after the RCCG general overseer, Pastor Enoch, apologised for teaching in the past that those who didn't pay tithe will not make heaven

Ota, Ogun state - The general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s apology for saying people who don’t pay their tithe won’t go to heaven has continued to generate a lot of reactions.

Many Nigerians are divided on whether to appreciate Adeboye’s humility or lambast him for previously leading many of his followers astray.

Legit.ng reports that tithing is the payment of one-tenth of the income of a Christian to the church

In a similar teaching to that of Adeboye, the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, had said people who do not pay their tithe to the church are under a financial curse.

Oyedepo said many problems men face could be traced to their financial dealings.

The popular man of God stated this in a tweet in 2020, The Punch reports.

The founder of Winners’ Chapel International tweeted:

“Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing because when you are not paying tithe, you’re under a financial curse.”

“The way you handle your financial dealings determines greatly what happens to you financially. Many things that afflict men are traceable to their monetary dealings. False financial dealings can open doors to inexplicable afflictions,”

