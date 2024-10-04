A Nigerian techie, Iniobong Udoh, has described Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye's tithe apology video as a heresy

She explained why she didn't see it as an apology and prayed God liberate his church and make it ready for his rapture

Iniobong's take on the trending tithe-for-heaven apology clip has elicited mixed feelings on the net

Iniobong Udoh, a Nigerian lady, has said what Pastor Adeboye did in the viral tithe preaching retraction video was not an apology.

She described Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology clip as a heresy.

Iniobong Udoh said what Pastor Adeboye did was not an apology. Photo Credit: Iniobong Udoh, X/@PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Iniobong shared the clip and wondered how a person would admit he was wrong about tithing and then go on to increase its percentage.

She questioned if the Nigerian inflation has affected God as tithes are believed to be given to God. Iniobong wrote:

"I've got a lot to say, but let I just want you all to know that this isn't an apology, it's heresy.

"How do you say you were wrong about tithing, then go on to increase the percentage from 10% to 40%... This means that Nigerian inflation has affected God too since we are made to believe that we are giving to him.

"How convenient is it for you to change the same scripture you all say was inspired by the Holy spirit just to deceive your gullible followers.

"May God liberate His church and make her ready for His rapture."

Mixed reactions trail Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology

Tonia Akai said:

"Is it this little money we are earning that is barely meeting our families needs that they are calculating up to 40percent, we are not even having enough for savings and investment and I'm supposed to pay only tithing more than half...............It is not easy for Nigerian Christians oh."

Ekerette-Alvin Ikpe said:

"Correcting a mistake and lacing it with another mistake, needs to be scientifically analysed. The pride and ego in this video eh!😂"

Ladi Owolabi said:

"Na dem sabi, if dem like make dem carry 100% of their salary give am. My own is how can I get that fine shirt they’re all wearing? 😂"

Johnson Edu said:

"Leave science alone. Just accept you're wrong. Thanks Dr Damina!"

Jolly O. Edem said:

"He just needed to say I’m sorry and then say giving should be as one decides.

"I believe he’ll come around fully soon 😭."

Teju Olaoye said:

"Somebody wey dey drink tea with God for many years and God no fit correct am say this your preaching on tithing na fabu 😁."

Catholic priest reacts to Pastor Adeboye's apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest's reaction to Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology had generated a buzz online.

Pastor Adeboye has been trending on social media after he tendered an apology that his teaching of tithe being a prerequisite for entering heaven was wrong and not in the Bible.

Sharing his thoughts on the tithe apology clip, Father Emmanuel said it was a sign that progress was being made.

