Today, March 2 is the 80th birthday anniversary of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch, Adejare, Adeboye.

He was born on March 2, 1942 to a very humble family. He has today become a very strong voice in the Christian world and one of the most cherished clerics in Nigeria.

Legit.ng has compiled 6 interesting facts about the much-loved man of God.

He is from Ifewara, Osun state

Pastor Enoch Adejare, Adeboye was born in Ifewara, Osun state. Ifewara is a town near Ife. Ifewara is also the headquarters of Atakunmosa Local Government Area of Osun state. It was here that the man E.A. Adeboye was born. Many people would later hear the name of the town because of him.

Much grace and blessings at 80 for Pastor E. A. Adeboye. Photo credit: @pastoreadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He is a Mathematician

Not many know it, but Pastor E.A. Adeboye is a Mathematician. He has a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics which he obtained from the University of Ife in 1967. Later in 1969, he obtained a master's degree in Hydrodynamics from the University of Lagos. He then capped it with a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics obtained in 1975. He taught there as a lecturer.

He got married in 1967

Pastor Adeboye got married to his wife, Foluke Adenike, the same year he got his bachelor's degree from Ife. The man of God has always expressed much love for his wife. They are both blessed with four children.

Adeboye joined RCCG in 1973

Contrary to what many may think, Pastor Adeboye is not the founder of the RCCG. He only joined the church in 1973 and grew to become the leader who would later greatly transform the fortunes of the church through the grace of God upon him. He has ordained a pastor in 1975.

Became the GO of RCCG in 1981

Pastor Adeboye was appointed the General Overseer of the RCCG in the year 1981 after the founder of the church, the late Pa Josiah Akindayomi passed on and it was revealed that he would be the successor. He however filled the position on a part-time basis because he as at then working as a lecturer at the University of Ilorin.

Named one of the 50 most powerful people in the world

In the year 2008, Pastor Adeboye was named as one of the 50 most powerful people in the world by Newsweek. This recognition was not misplaced because the man of God leads one of the most popular congregations in the world with thousands of branches. He is also cherished by his congregation who simply refer to him as Dady GO.

In all, Pastor Adeboye has become a very influencial man of God, leading one of the most attended churches in Nigeria. His church headquarters located along the Lagos Ibadan expressway in Ogun state is a mecca of sort for Christians seeking spiritual sanctuary.

4 interesting views of father Oluoma

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously listed the interesting views of another man of God, Reverend Father Oluoma John Chinyere.

The priest has very interesting views and has attracted large social media followership in recent times.

One of the views included in the list is where he said drinking of alcohol will not make Christians to miss heaven.

Source: Legit.ng