A Nigerian preacher in the diaspora, Pastor Sunday Adelaja, has hailed Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye for apologising over his tithe-for-heaven teaching

According to Pastor Adelaja, he was the first person to call out Adeboye over his tithe-for-heaven message years ago

While releasing an old video where Pastor Adeboye made the statement, Pastor Adelaja said people saw him as an antichrist, but now he has been vindicated

The founder of The Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations, Kyiv, Ukraine, Pastor Sunday Adelaja, has reacted to Pastor Adeboye's trending tithe apology clip.

In the clip that made the rounds on social media, Pastor Adeboye admitted he was wrong to preach in the past that tithing was a prerequisite for entering heaven.

Pastor Adelaja said he has been vindicated

In a Facebook post titled, "PASTOR ADEBOYE ADMITTED HE WAS WRONG AND RECANTS, 7 YEARS AFTER I CALLED HIM OUT", Pastor Adelaja claimed he was the first person to call out the cleric for his tithe teaching.

Pastor Adelaja released an old video from four years ago in which he attacked Pastor Adeboye for his tithe-for-heaven preaching. In the clip, he attached the sermon where Pastor Adeboye had made the teaching.

Pastor Adelaja said Adeboye's recent admittance has vindicated him. He recalled how people tagged him an antichrist and an enemy of the body of Christ for challenging Pastor Adeboye years back. A part of his Facebook post read:

"...Sad enough I was shocked when I discovered that instead of the body of Christ in Nigeria to see into the truth I was trying to expose they rather saw me as an antichrist and an enemy of the church.

"Many leaders told me to my face that if Adeboye said that it means God must have revealed it to him so who am I to condemn him. Others said it doesn’t matter what Adeboye or any other person teaches, as long as he is an elder you have no right to correct him.

"But today, I’ve been vindicated. Please listen to the words of Adeboye as he now openly recounts the very same doctrine for which many of his faithfuls had demonised me and others..."

Pastor Adeboye's tithe apology sparks reactions

Olasupo Mariam Adeola said:

"Daddy GO is a teachable leader, how many of us are ready to listen to others, we should just borrow leaf from that...your tithes is between you and God. The secret of great success is to give to the work of God, to the needy without looking back."

Livinglove Israelsadik said:

"Praise God he did say he was wrong. Now time for you Sunday Adelaja to repent also of your wrongs to the body of Christ."

Bolatito Steven Williams said:

"Africans transferred idol worship into the church. The congregation caused this. Respect men of God, stop worshiping them. When you worship them, you make them think out of proportion."

Olayiwola Olushola Johnson JP said:

"I love papa and respect him but I disagreed with him the day I heard it. I even raise it in our Bible Seminary then. But to come out publicly and be defaming him is not an act of Christianity, why not praying for him..."

Adebanjo Adebiyi said:

"The apology is that 10% is not even enough, they can give more higher. This is not sincere apology on tithing. He knows the truth from the beginning. He just like deception and manipulation in which the sheepy likes it too."

Man lists other "lies" of Pastor Adeboye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had listed other "lies" that Pastor Adeboye needs to apologise for.

Reacting to Pastor Adeboye's apology, a Nigerian man, KAA has said the cleric needs to apologise for other things he said in the past.

In a lengthy Facebook post, KAA said Pastor Adeboye should apologise for saying he drank tea with God and claiming he switched off winter in Colorado and switched it on after he left. He added that the RCCG general overseer needs to apologise for claiming his prayer grew back a woman's mammary glands, which were cut off.

