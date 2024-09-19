A Nigerian man has received accolades from netizens after showing off the beautiful house he built in his village

In a video, he displayed the house which was still uncompleted and asked people to congratulate him

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud him

A Nigerian man's achievement in building a stunning residence in his hometown garnered praises on social media.

The impressive structure, showcased in a video, left him feeling fulfilled as he asked netizens to congratulate him.

Man proudly shows off uncompleted building

Posted by @vickyitalian4 on TikTok, the clip revealed the unfinished edifice, prompting an outpouring of accolades from netizens.

The video walked viewers through the building process, confirming the young man's careful attention to detail in the project.

"Just say congrats. God of Italy. Good God," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shows off building

TikTok community rallied around the proud homeowner's page, flooding the comments section with praises.

@STEly said:

"Oya Italy boys gather here let celebrate our brother."

@Peaceful s.o.g commented:

"Congratulations bro am the next to be congratulations."

@Piugrazia more grace said:

"More keys bros. Dis one na starting."

@reubengabriel389272@gmail.com said:

"I love congratulations."

@dengiri idowu said:

"Congratulations please remember me. Amen."

@HUMBLE BOSS stated:

"Congratulation broo e no easy' na man you be."

@De Asia king said:

"Congratulations my blood, I pray for more winnings to you."

@consider wrote:

"Congratulations brother I need more money to finish my own."

@Wisdom said:

"Congratulations bloodline mine is next Amen."

@Bowen Wright said:

"Big congratulations boss Abeg give me Italy update."

@Derbi King said:

"Italy have been doing greate in benin but there are so many ungrateful people who manage to get to Germany that they will soon deport will be saying all source of nonsense about the beloved country."

@Samu™️ added:

"Congratulations but keep some things within yourself."

Watch the video below:

Man shares video of new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he received congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project.

